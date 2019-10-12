× Razorbacks Lose At Kentucky After Leading In 4th Quarter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KFSM) – Arkansas has been looking for something to go their way for three years and it appeared Saturday was the night but a depleted Kentucky team pulled the rug out from underneath the Razorbacks.

Down to their third string quarterback, Kentucky put more than 450 yards of total offense as they rallied from a fourth quarter deficit to top Arkansas 24-20.

Lynn Bowden Jr. ran from more 196 yards and two touchdowns as Arkansas had no answer for the mobile quarterback who has spent the majority of his season at receiver.

Arkansas was anemic offensively with the exception of the second play of the game. Nick Starkel was benched after going 7-of-19 passing for just 41 yards. Rakeem Boyd broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game as part of the Razorbacks’ early 13-0 lead.

The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter but a third down sack of Ben Hicks forced a fourth and long. Arkansas’ final shot never developed as Hicks was hit as he let the football go.

Kentucky ran for 330 yards as a team and then iced the game as Bowden broke free for a 51-yard scamper after their final defensive stand.