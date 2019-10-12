The City Of Bentonville Hosts Spring Tree Giveaway

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Bentonville gave away trees to its residents as part of their Tree Giveaway today (Oct. 12). The trees are ready to be planted when they are given.

The purpose of this giveaway is to promote a healthier environment and improve the appearance and visual character of the built environment. The goal is to increase the city’s overall tree canopy on residential property.

“We’re such a growing community. There’s a lot of construction going on. We do recognize that trees are being taken down. This is just areally great way to give back and get some trees planted in the neighborhoods and increase our urban tree canopy.” Said Danielle Semsrot, Senior planner for the city.

Bentonville does a tree giveaway twice a year. Once in the spring and once in the fall. If you are a Bentonville resident and missed out on this opportunity today, you can get on the city’s email list or call Danielle Semsrott (479)-271-3122 to be notified in the spring when the giveaway takes place again. Commercial property is not eligible.