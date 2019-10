Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) -- Thousands of people visited the Arkansas State Fair this weekend (Oct. 12). Carnival rides and a concert featuring Craig Morgan entertained people this Saturday.

Fair officials say they're working with local law enforcement agencies to help with security, and are reminding everyone to be prepared to go through a safety checkpoint at the entrance.

The Arkansas State Fair will be going on every day through Sunday, October 20.