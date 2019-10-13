CASC In Poteau Ranks No. 17 For Most Affordable Online Associate Degrees

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — SR Education Group ranks Carl Albert State College (CASC) number 17 in the nation for most affordable online associate degrees in the nation.

According to a company representative, The Group looked into more than 1,900 online colleges in order to compare and determine the best online schools in the nation. Colleges were evaluated on their tuition rates, degree offerings, alumni salary data and return on investment.

“In our 10th year of publishing college rankings, we are proud to lead the way in offering the most accurate, comprehensive, and accessible rankings for online students. We know that program costs and return on investment are two objectives, important factors to current students. This is why we have spent the past year researching over 1,900 schools to highlight the best online colleges of 2020,” said Sung Rhee, CEO of SR Education Group.