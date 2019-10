BUFFALO VALLEY, OK. (KFSM) — According to the Latimer County Emergency Management on Saturday (October 13th) Buffalo Valley Fire Department responded to a house fire full of guns and ammunition.

The ammunition started popping off and shot one fireman in the face and head area. He was life flighted to a hospital in Tulsa. No word on his condition at this time.

The Fire Chief was also life flighted to Tulsa for chest pains, but is expected to be okay according to the Facebook post.