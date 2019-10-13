Fort Smith Man Dies In Nevada Shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KFSM) –The Henderson Police Department in Nevada is investigating a shooting that left a Fort Smith man dead Saturday (Oct. 12) night.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m in the City of Henderson.

Henderson Police and Fire Departments were on the scene after reports of two people being shot. There, they found 40-year-old Ronnie Cravens also known as “Duna” from Fort Smith deceased. A 45-year old male was also found with apparent gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later released.

The suspect is unknown, no further details have been released at this time.

Friends who knew him best say he was blessed with a god-given rapping talent and wore an Arkansas chain around his neck so he would never forget where he came from.

Police in Nevada are still investigating what happened and led to this shooting.