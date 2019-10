× Getting Warmer The Next Few Days, Sunday Near 70

It was a cool start for Sunday but as southerly winds increase, temperatures should quickly jump up into the 50s and 60s, topping out near 70 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll be dry today, dry Monday, but wet by Tuesday as our next system arrives. We also woke up to a full moon this morning setting in the western sky.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHERLY WINDS RETURN

Sunday's Highs



LOOKING AHEAD - RAIN BY TUESDAY

-Matt