Golftoberfest Raises Awareness and Funds For Single Parent Scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Golftoberfest was held in Fayetteville Saturday (Oct. 12) raising awareness and funds for Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA.

Gator Golf was turned into a mini-golf tournament as Golftoberfest took over. Golftoberfest put together teams of mini golfers who competed for a good cause.

Local, low income and single-parent families are able to provide a better future through the money raised during the 18 holes.

"Over the last 35 years, we've been releasing scholarship dollars to single moms and dads who want to get a post-secondary education. So we essentially help moms and dads who want to go back to school. That's the benefit of the single parent scholarship fund." Said Tyler Clark, with the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA.

The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas was founded in 1984. It now provides nearly 350,000 dollars in scholarships every year.