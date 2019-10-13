Goshen Community Honors Injured Police Officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOSHEN, Ark. (KFSM) -- Officer Michael Freeman with the Goshen Police Department, was honored Saturday (Oct. 12) by the community who he serves. Officer Michael Freeman was seriously injured recently during a high-speed chase on Highway 45 that took place in September. Freeman lost control of his patrol car at a curve, rolling and landing in the woods. During the chase, the officer was also shot at but his injuries are from the crash.

Officer Freeman and his wife have a son who is dealing with a life-threatening illness. The community held a fundraiser in the officer's honor, to help with medical bills for him and his son.

"I think they`re probably overwhelmed and very appreciative of what everybody is doing to come together for them. He`s still got a little ways to go on recovery but he`s making it and will finish strong.' Said Goshen Police Chief Michael Ball.

Officer Freeman is still recovering from his injuries. The suspect in the case has not been found. It is a case police are still working on.