Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ Features A Guest Appearance By The Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

(CNN) — In the new Netflix reality series “Rhythm + Flow,” some of the biggest names in hip-hop hit the streets in cities across the country in hopes of finding the next rap superstar.

The first stop for judges T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper is Los Angeles, where T.I. recruits the late rapper Nipsey Hussle to help him scout out local talent.

The premiere episode of “Rhythm + Flow” features a guest appearance by the West Coast rapper, who was shot and killed on March 31.

It’s unclear when the episode was filmed, but T.I. posted a picture of him and Nipsey on Instagram in January.

“Now in hip-hop, you never forget where you came from, no matter how big you get. That’s why I felt it was imperative for us to call upon somebody who made it his unwavering mission to give back to his community no matter what. My partner, the legendary Nipsey Hussle,” T.I., also known as Tip, narrates in the first episode.

“Little did we know that it’d be one of the last times that we’d see each other. And his music, along with his message, will live on forever.”

The two rappers meet at 1500 Sound Academy, a music training program for aspiring artists that Nipsey says was instrumental in the making of his own album, “Victory Lap.” T.I. responds with praise.

“‘Victory Lap,’ man, to me, is still the album of the year,” Tip tells Nipsey. “When I heard that album, I learned more about you.”

Nipsey reciprocates the love, telling the Atlanta rapper that his story was an inspiration before the two head off to a classroom to hear some bars.

“Rhythm + Flow” debuted on Netflix on October 9. The first four episodes are now streaming.