Purple For A Purpose 5K Held In Fayetteville

Posted 6:12 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 06:11PM, October 13, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Purple for a Purpose 5K is a race held to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas held a run in honor of the cause yesterday at the Veterans Park (Oct. 12) in Fayetteville. It ran along the Lake Fayetteville Trail. There was also a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk for children or those who preferreda slower pace. Supporters gathered to make a statement that they will not tolerate abuse.

Organizers say they hope survivors and those suffering from abuse, to take a stand.

