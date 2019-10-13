Purple For A Purpose 5K Held In Fayetteville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Purple for a Purpose 5K is a race held to raise awareness about domestic violence in the community.

The Junior League of Northwest Arkansas held a run in honor of the cause yesterday at the Veterans Park (Oct. 12) in Fayetteville. It ran along the Lake Fayetteville Trail. There was also a 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk for children or those who preferreda slower pace. Supporters gathered to make a statement that they will not tolerate abuse.

Organizers say they hope survivors and those suffering from abuse, to take a stand.