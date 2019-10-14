× Arkansas LB D’Vone McClure Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After a 2-4 start to the season, one Razorback has played his last down under Chad Morris.

According to 247Sports, linebacker D’Vone McClure will enter the transfer portal. Through the first six games, McClure had 11 tackles, 0.5 for a loss, plus a pass breakup and quarterback hurry.

The Jacksonville, Arkansas native played in four games in 2016, sat out the 2017 season and has played in all 18 games of the Morris era. McClure tallied 38 tackles in those 22 career games.

Without McClure, the Razorback linebacker room still features veterans like Scoota Harris, Grant Morgan, Hayden Henry & Bumper Pool, along with freshmen Andrew Parker and Zach Zimos.

Morris has three commitments at the linebacker position in his 2020 recruiting class.

Arkansas hosts No. 11 Auburn at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.