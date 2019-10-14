Arkansas Property Tax Due Tuesday

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansas’ personal and real estate property tax payment deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Arkansans are encouraged to avoid standing in line and paying late fees by paying their property taxes online ahead of the deadline.

Taxpayers can visit ar.gov/tax and look up their county from a drop-down menu or interactive map. There they will see payment options for where you live.

You can still pay in person at your local county courthouse or revenue office. Payments are also accepted by mail.

Apps like Gov2Go work as an assistant that helps track assessment, property tax, and vehicle registration renewal deadlines.