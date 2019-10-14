× Bush Second Player To Leave After Kentucky Loss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After dropping a 14th straight SEC game on Saturday, the Arkansas football team is losing more than just games.

Freshman defensive back Devin Bush tweeted Monday afternoon that he has entered the transfer portal.

After speaking with my parents and coaches, I’ve made the decision to officially enter the transfer portal. Thank you Coach Morris and the staff for all you have done 💯❤️ — DB23💰 (@Dev_Bush1) October 14, 2019

While Bush hasn’t recorded any stats with the team this year, he has played in four games and came into the program as a 4-star recruit and the No. 28 cornerback prospect in the country.

As a freshman, Bush was behind Jarques McClellion, Montaric Brown, and LaDarrius Bishop on the depth chart.

The announcement comes after D’Vone McClure made the decision to part ways with the program to focus on academics and family.