Expect Cold Front, Storms Tuesday

Early on Tuesday, south winds will continue to return more humid air to our region while warming temperatures.

A cold front will near Arkansas around Noon with scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out along the front.

It appears the highest risk of severe weather will be from I40 and south in the afternoon with any storms ending shortly after sunset as the front continues to move east.

Nice and cool weather is expected for midweek with another, stronger front moving in for the weekend.

-Garrett