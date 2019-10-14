Fake Ticket Scam Targeting Walmart AMP Concertgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Walmart AMP is warning everyone about a potential ticket scam.

They say a scammer is offering tickets through Facebook messenger to two fake concerts at the AMP featuring Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Blake Shelton.

The messages crome from a fake account under the name of Gracyn Nicole.

The seller claims the events benefit the Arkansas Children's Northwest and that tickets can be purchased at Fayetteville HIgh School or via email.

The Walmart Amp has alerted local police, and they are investigating. They are also warning concertgoers not to purchase the phony tickets.

If you bought tickets from the fake about, you are asked to file a report with your local police department.