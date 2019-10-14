Federal Grant Helps UAFS Launch Writing Center, Accelerated Literacy Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) has been awarded a $2.25 million federal grant to provide academic support for students at the college.

The primary use of the money will be to build a writing center on campus and accelerated literacy program.

The grant is a Title III Strengthening Institutions Program (SIP) grant, and school officials say it is the largest awarded to the school in recent years.

The five-year grant equals out to $450 thousand a year.

Dean Paul Hankins told 5NEWS faculty in the rhetoric and writing department have been working on getting the grant for the past several years. He says he and his staff are excited to see the benefit it will have for all students.

"Any time that we are working we wish to have as much opportunity as we possibly can for them to be successful and part of them being successful is us providing them those pathways and opportunities and the writing center is certainly one step in that," Hankins said.

University officials say renovations for the new writing center will begin during this winter break in December. The center is expected to be completed and open for students in fall 2020.

