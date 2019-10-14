× Northwest, Central Arkansas Business Leaders Launch Private Investment Fund

(TB&P) — Former Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) executive Brad Henry is leading the formation of Natural Capital, a Little Rock-based private investment company focused on investing in regional private investment funds, real estate and operating companies.

For the past five years, Henry served as vice president of ADFA, Arkansas’ venture capital and loan portfolio, with over $120 million in assets.

Henry is co-founding Natural Capital and is responsible for the firm’s day-to-day operations, according to our partners at Talk Business & Politics. A trio of Northwest Arkansas business leaders are also co-founders — Brock Gearhart, Marshall Saviers and Todd Simmons.

Gearhart is the president and owner of Fayetteville investment advisory firm Greenwood Gearhart Inc., one of the largest independent investment advisory firms in the state. Saviers is president of commercial real estate investment firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers. Simmons is the CEO and vice chairman of Siloam Springs-based Simmons Foods Inc. & Affiliates, a third-generation, family-owned company that has called Arkansas home since 1949.

