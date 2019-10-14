Police Searching For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Out Of The Lavaca Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl out of the Lavaca area.

Breanna Shumaker has been missing since Wednesday (Oct. 9), according to Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

Shumaker is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Pevehouse says the sheriff's office have been following leads on where she might be, but they have not been successful in tracking her down.

Anyone with information about Shumaker is asked to call the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office at 479-783-1051.

Police believe she may be in the Crawford County area.