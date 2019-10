HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — Planes have returned to the skies after a small aircraft crash temporarily closed XNA on Monday (Oct. 14).

A Bonanza aircraft had its landing gear collapse as it landed around 5:30 p.m., according to XNA spokeswoman Kelly Johnson.

Johnson said only the pilot was on board. He wasn’t injured, and the plane sustained little damage.

More than a dozen flights were delayed as crews worked to remove the plane from a runway.