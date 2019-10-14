Sunny And Mid 70s, Average October Story

After endless wild swings, Monday (Columbus Day) looks about as average as possible. Lots of sunshine is expected but clouds will slowly be on the increase south of I-40 by the evening as our next system approaches tonight, giving us rain on Tuesday.

AVERAGE: Fayetteville – 71, Fort Smith – 76

TODAY’S HIGHS: Fayetteville – 71, Fort Smith – 77

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNNY MONDAY, CLOUDS BUILDING SOUTH

Highs should easily reach the 70s today as south winds increase from 5 to 10 MPH. Clouds will slowly build south ahead of our next system.

LOOKING AHEAD: RAIN CHANCES

Warm Front First: Showers may start south of I-40 waking up on Tuesday as a warm front lifts north.

Cold Front: Later on Tuesday, a cold front will approach, giving us more showers before clearing us out by Wednesday morning.

Monday Evening Rain Zones

Tuesday Rain Zones

-Matt