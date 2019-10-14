Tickets Available For ‘Power Of The Purse’ Event To Benefit Local Childhood Literacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 14th Annual Power of the Purse event for the United Way of Fort Smith Area is happening soon and tickets are available now.

This fundraiser draws in hundreds of people, and all of the money raised will go towards educating children throughout the River Valley through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. This gives thousands of kids in the area under the age of five books to read.

There's several designer purses to bid on in a silent auction, as well as lunch and motivational speaker, Helen Elizabeth; a well-known Christian speaker, writer and blogger.

Tickets are $40, and the event is happening Tuesday, October 22nd from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Fort Smith.

To buy tickets, call 479-782-1311, or click here.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library started in 1995 and mails free books to kids from birth to age five. To learn more about the program, click here.