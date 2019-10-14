Walton Arts Center Ends October With A ‘Science-Fiction Double Feature’

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A “science-fiction double feature” will close out October at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Two cult classics will be shown the last week of the month, starting with a new show from the minds of “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Their new show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live,” will hit the arts center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

Then, Halloween night, do the Time Warp again when “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party kicks off at 7 p.m. with live music from Ultra Suede, followed by a showing of the movie at 9 p.m. Don’t forget your props! (A list of approved props that can be brought into the arts center is available here.) If you do, no worries — you can purchase a goody bag of props at concessions for $10.

Tickets for “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live” range from $35 to $100 plus fees. The top ticket prices include a meet and greet. Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Halloween Party are $20 plus fees. Those using the promo code MOVIES can purchase a cult classic combo ticket for $30 and see both.

Tickets can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center box office by calling (479) 443-5600 or online at waltonartscenter.org.

