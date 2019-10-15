Arkansas Prepares For Federal REAL ID Program

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansans now have less than a year until a “REAL ID” will be required to board a flight or enter a federal facility.

The requirement begins across the United States on October 1, 2020, as a result of the REAL ID Act.

Passed by Congress in 2005, it requires every state to issue this REAL ID-compliant license or ID.

More than 227,600 Arkansans have obtained a REAL ID, which is approximately 10% of active licenses and IDs in the state.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, the federal government requires Arkansans to confirm proof of residency, legal presence and identity and Social Security number through the following documentation:

Passport or birth certificate

Two proof of address documents such as utility bills or bank statements

Social Security card

Name change linking documents: Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree or Court Order

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA) recently launched a website, www.ar.gov/REALID, allowing Arkansans to list the documentation that will be presented at the Revenue Office to obtain a REAL ID.

The website confirms the documents meet all requirements or specifies which document is missing.

“Arkansas began issuing the REAL ID in October 2016, well in advance of the deadline issued by Congress,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “While the ID has been available for years, we want to be certain Arkansans are aware it will be required to board a plane or enter a federal facility beginning October 1, 2020. Prior to making the trip to the Revenue Office, I encourage Arkansans to visit www.ar.gov/REALID to learn about the requirements to obtain the ID.”

The cost to obtain a REAL ID does not differ from the cost to obtain or renew a license or ID and can be obtained at any time as a replacement license or ID.

“With every service we provide, our goal at DFA is to simplify and streamline it in order to save Arkansans valuable time and effort,” said DFA Secretary Larry Walther. “Although the federal government does require that we review a variety of documents in order to issue a REAL ID, we’ve eliminated any guesswork regarding these documents by offering www.ar.gov/REALID. Utilizing this website allows Arkansans to confidently make the trip to the Revenue Office to obtain the REAL ID, eliminating any need for a follow-up visit due to missing documents.”

The following Revenue Offices issue the REAL ID: