Arkansas Women Tabbed 5th In SEC In Preseason Poll
Arkansas Sports Information
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas will return four of its five starters from last season, and will be riding the momentum generated by its postseason run. The 22 wins for the Razorbacks season ago were the most for the program since the 2011-12 season.
In addition to the team’s preseason recognition, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC. She was also one of just three players in the league, joining Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M, to receive at least one vote for the Preseason Conference Player of the Year. Carter was picked to win the award.
Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final.
Additionally, Dungee’s 20.5 points per game a season ago was the 20th best mark in the nation, while her free throws made mark was the second-highest total nationally.
The Full 2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams are as follows:
Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14)
Rhyne Howard (2)
Chelsea Dungee (1)
First-Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second-Team All-SEC
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt