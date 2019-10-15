Game Winning Pick-Six Nabs Sweetest Play Honors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's rare you see a play cover the entire length of the football field. Defensive touchdowns don't happen every Friday night. Game winning scores aren't exactly common.

To get all three of those wrapped up into one is a special feat but that's what Mansfield's Layton Howard pulled off in week six at Charleston.

His interception return for a touchdown that covered 100 yards with 24 seconds left gave the Tigers a win and also earned 56 of the fan vote to pick up the title of the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week.