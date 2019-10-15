× New Three-Way Stop Takes Effect In Bentonville Starting Wednesday

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A new three-way stop will take effect at a Bentonville intersection starting Wednesday (Oct. 15).

Stops will be required in all directions at the intersection of Tater Black Road and Town Vu Road. The intersection lies south of Highway 72 in western Bentonville.

Traffic alert signage is in place as a reminder of the new three-way stop.

Anyone with questions can contact Street Manager Tony Davis at (479) 271-3130.