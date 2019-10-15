Opening Date Set For Little Rock Trader Joe’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark (KTHV) — According to the company’s press release, the grand opening of the new Trader Joe’s location in Little Rock will be Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The opening ceremonies will begin at 8:55 a.m. at 11500 Financial Centre Parkway, where a ribbon-cutting will take place. Live music, tastings, and giveaways will be happening throughout the entire day.