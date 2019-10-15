× Police Investigate Possible Gunshots Near OSU Campus Library

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers are investigating reports of possible gunshots at Edmon Low Library on the Oklahoma State University Campus.

According to the OSU PIO, there is construction going on near the library and that has been the cause of loud noises before, but as a precaution, officers are responding to the scene, our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR is reporting.

Two people have reported gunshots, but no shots fired have been confirmed at this time.

All students, faculty, and staff are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Stillwater High School, Westwood Elementary, and Will Rogers Elementary have all been placed on lockout due to the reports.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.