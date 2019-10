STIGLER, Okla. (KFSM) — Stigler police are searching for a man who has been missing for over two weeks.

Assistant Chief James Collins with Stigler police says 53-year-old Norman “Chris” Nunn has been missing from Stigler since September 27.

Nunn goes by the name Chris and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 216 pounds, has brown eyes and grayish-black hair. He also wears glasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Stigler police at 918-967-3379.