Springdale Teacher Under Investigation For Inappropriate Online Interaction With A Student

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are investigating what they are calling an inappropriate interaction between a male Springdale High School teacher and a female student over social media.

On Monday (Oct. 14), the Springdale Police Department took a report at the police station from a student who attends Springdale High School.

The student reported possible inappropriate social media interaction between a male teacher, 57-year-old Randall Scott Peckham, and a female student at the school.

The Springdale Police Department criminal investigation division are investigating the allegations and is seeking to speak with anyone that may have information about the alleged activity involving Peckham.

Anyone with information is asked to call 479-751-4542 or can leave an anonymous tip at 479-750-4484.