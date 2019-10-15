Police: Suspect Drives Body To Station, Claims He Killed 3 More At His Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police in Northern California launched a homicide investigation Monday after a suspect told officers he had allegedly killed four people.

At a news conference, Roseville Police Capt. Josh Simon said the sole suspect was in custody after showing up at the Mount Shasta police department Monday in a vehicle with a body inside. The suspect also told Mt. Shasta police that he had allegedly killed people at his apartment in Roseville.

The bodies of three additional victims were found Monday at the Carmel at Woodcreek West apartment complex on Junction Boulevard, according to Capt. Simon.

Investigators believe the suspect knew his four victims but Simon could not release the identities of any of the victims or the suspect.

The suspect's charges have not been reported.

Tonight... @RSVL_Police are still processing the scene at the 'Carmel at Woodcreek West' apartments where they found the bodies of three of four people one man has confessed to killing... driving one of the victims to @mtshastapd in Mount Shasta. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/CKrXLaC4kD — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) October 15, 2019

Roseville officials said they will be reporting additional details Tuesday morning as investigators process evidence at both crime scenes in Roseville and Mount Shasta Monday night.