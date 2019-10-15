Two Woman Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sequoyah County

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — Two women were admitted to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith after being in a multi-vehicle crash in Sequoyah County Tuesday (Oct. 15) morning.

According to an incident report, Laura Callahan, 81, of Greenwood and Sarah Neal, 35, of Fort Smith were westbound on U.S. Highway 64 in a Dodge Journey and attempted to make a left turn on a county road in front of a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Amanda Kelly, 35, of Sallisaw.

Kelly’s vehicle collided with Callahan’s.

Following the collision, Callahan’s car spun and was struck by a Chrysler Sebring driven by 47-year-old Keith Mings of Sallisaw.

Callahan and Neal were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith.

Callahan was admitted in critical condition with leg and trunk-internal injuries. The accident report states that she was pinned in the vehicle.

Neal was admitted in stable condition with trunk-internal injuries.

Both the other drivers and two juveniles in Kelly’s vehicle were checked by EMS and cleared at the scene.