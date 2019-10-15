× Zippo Recalls Ronson Torches That Can Continue Firing After Button Released

(KFSM) — Zippo is voluntarily recalling one of its hand-held torch lighters because it can continue firing after the activation trigger is released.

The Ronson Tech Torch Auto Start is being recalled because it can continue to produce a flame after the activation trigger is released and moves into the off position, posing a fire hazard, according to the recall posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

The recall includes about 660,000 units, including 98,000 sold in Canada. The products were sold in stores such as Walmart, Ace Hardware and Amazon.com nationwide from February 2010 to July 2019. The products cost $30-$40.

Zippo says they’ve had 36 reports in the U.S. of the torch operating after being turned off, including one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Those who own one of the torches are asked to cease using them and to contact the firm to receive a refund in the form of a gift card.

Those wanting a refund can call the Ronson Tech Torch recall hotline at 800-407-0377 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also email CR@RonsonRecall.com or click Support on the websites www.RonsonRecall.com or www.zippo.com.