Chilly Start, Pleasant Afternoon

High pressure is now dominant over the area. This will cool us down and bring us sunny skies.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST

After the cold front moved through, chilly air pushed in. Most folks will wake up to temperatures in the 40s.

By the afternoon, we'll warm to around 60 degrees. It'll be breezy, however, with winds gusting to near 20 mph.

Crystal clear blue skies are expected today, with a few clouds possible further south.

Temperatures warm by the end of the week before a cold front pushes through on the weekend.

-Sabrina