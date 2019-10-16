City Limits: Pea Ridge, More Then A Battlefield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KFSM) — The bedroom community of Pea Ridge has come a long way since it was formed in 1850.

“That's when the first post office was established in Pea Ridge. The village had been coming together since the 1830s, and we’re one of the towns that the trail of tears traveled through in the 1830s," said Jerry Nichols, President of the Pea Ridge Historical Society.

A significant historical event during the Civil War took place about five miles outside of the city, the Battle of Pea Ridge.

It started in March of 1862, and there were 3,000 casualties on the battlefield, which is now preserved as a national military park.

“It was pretty much a Union victory which basically saved Missouri from the Confederacy, from succeeding from the United States,” Nichols said.

The most famous person to come out of Pea Ridge was the baseball pitcher Henry Clyde Day.

Day played for teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and was known for his hog calling.

“He was facing Babe Ruth one day, and the whole crowd started hog calling because he got strikes on Babe Ruth, but then the third strike wasn’t very happy that turned into a strong hit," Nichols said.

Webb’s Feed and Seed is the oldest business in Pea Ridge. It’s been in Jane Cooley’s family for generations.

“We knew everyone, and it was easy, and we appreciated each other. It was really just a fun time," Cooley said.

Cooley says everything she needs is right here in Pea Ridge.

“All of our family is here. We’ve been very fortunate. I have an older brother and two sisters, and we’re all here, and it’s been easy certainly to have family around," Cooley said.

Those who live in Pea Ridge are proud to call it home.

The name Pea Ridge comes from the location of the original settlement near an Ozark Mountain ridge and the turkey peas planted by Native Americans.