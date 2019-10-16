Decatur Man Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting 2 Girls

Scott West

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 120 days in jail and 10-years probation for sexually assaulting two girls.

Scott Adam West, 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday (Oct. 15) in Benton County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

West is barred from any unsupervised contact with minors and must register as a sex offender.

“The reduced sentence in this case is a result of the need to obtain a conviction and still respect the victims’ desire not to testify,” said Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith.

“By requiring the defendant to serve jail time, register as a sex offender, and still spare the victims the ordeal of testifying, I am hopeful that the victims can find closure and move on to successful lives.”

“No matter the charge, plea agreements are always reflective of the strength of the evidence in a particular case,” Smith added.

Highfill police arrested West in February in connection with rape.

Police said they couldn’t release more details because the girls were minors.

