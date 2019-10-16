Fayetteville Mourns The Loss Of City Clerk Treasurer Sondra E. Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville is mourning the loss of City Clerk Treasurer Sondra E. Smith who passed away Tuesday (Oct. 15).

“Sondra was a friend to many and a friend of mine for more than 17 years. She dedicated herself to her work, she loved her staff, she loved this City, and she was loved by all who knew her,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.

Smith was a lifelong resident of Northwest Arkansas and was elected four times, serving continuously as Fayetteville’s City Clerk since 2003.

According to a press release from the city, Smith believed wholeheartedly in providing excellent and efficient customer service to the public, staff and elected officials.

Smith also held leadership and committee positions with organizations such as Arkansas City Clerks, Recorders and Treasurers Association, Arkansas Municipal League and both Policemen’s and Firemen’s Pension and Relief Fund Board of Trustees.

She was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Association of Records Managers and Administrators International and was an International Certified Municipal Clerk and Arkansas Certified Municipal Clerk.

Smith was nominated several times for the Arkansas Municipal Clerk of the Year and awarded the honor in 2014.

She received the Adrian White Municipal Leadership Award in 2014 and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Brotherhood Award in 2015.

Obituary and service information is available on Moore’s Chapel website here.

Additional information about Sondra E. Smith and the Office of City Clerk Treasurer can be found in this section of the City’s website.