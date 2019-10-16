Gore Police Officer Charged After Using Stun Gun On Handcuffed Woman

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gore Police Officer accused of using a stun gun on a woman in handcuffs, according to our CBS affiliate News On 6.

Court documents state that the officer, Jose Guzman, is being charged with misdemeanor assault.

Gore police responded to a woman’s home for a welfare check this summer because her boyfriend was worried she would hurt herself.

The incident was all caught on camera.

The woman supposedly became agitated with Guzman and after she continually tried to walk toward him, he shocked her with the stun gun.

Guzman was placed on administrative leave the next day.

The city council and board voted not to terminate Guzman so he was reinstated.

According to News On 6, Sequoyah County District Attorney Jack Thorp said at that time that he was calling in the OSBI to investigate.

The woman in the video told News On 6 that the day the officer was placed on leave, someone anonymously called the hospital she works at and told them she’d been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, which isn’t true. She lost her job and has hired an attorney.