Landslide Shuts Down Westbound Traffic On Hwy. 220 In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A landslide has closed one lane of traffic on State Highway 220 in Crawford County.

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 16) a landslide closed all lanes in section 2 of State Highway 220.

According to ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle this landslide happened in an area that slid earlier this year.

The eastbound lane is now open to traffic but the highway will take a few days to repair.

Straessle says there is a project in development for a contractor to make permanent repairs to the slope, but the timeline for the project is unknown at this time.

The highway sees an average of 50 cars a day.