Local Group Heading To Bahamas For More Hurricane Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAHAMAS (KFSM) — A group of local veterans are heading to the Bahamas for the second time to help rebuild after Hurricane Dorian left devastation behind.

About 20 members of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will head to Freeport, Grand Bahamas, Thursday (Oct. 17) for about a week and a half.

The main focus of their trip will be laying Sheetrock and rebuilding roofs.

Sgt. Major Lance Nutt says these trips not only impact the people they are helping but also his team.

“Just in general doing our best to give the people of the Bahamas that continued sense of hope, that there is light at the end of the tunnel and that they just have to continue pushing themselves to get back up on their feet,” he said.

If you would like to donate to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, click here.