More Information Needed Before Fayetteville Green Lights Entertainment District

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An ordinance to establish an Entertainment District in Fayetteville was tabled indefinitely during a city council meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 15) night.

Economic Vitality Director Devin Howard said more research needs to be done on how an Entertainment District would affect downtown Fayetteville businesses and residents.

"Businesses have asked us to take it slow, and we want to continue to respect that request. A lot of the concerns that we're hearing can be addressed through the governing of this district -- the mechanics of how it operates. By establishing those on the front end and coming back, a lot of those answers can be resolved," Howard said.

Howard proposed a trip to Little Rock to speak with downtown businesses on how they have adjusted to the River Market Entertainment District that opened in August.

He also suggested meetings with local retailers and residents in the downtown area to discuss the matter.

"I want to assure you that we do not want this to die. We will be back after we conduct this work with businesses. And you might see different things across downtown depending on what those conversations take," Howard said.

Tuesday's entire Fayetteville City Council meeting can be viewed by following this link.