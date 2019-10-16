× OSBI, Police Investigating Killing Of 11-Year-Old, Wounding Of 2 In NE Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. (KFSM) — An 11-year-old girl was killed and two others, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a shooting in Miami on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Miami Police are investigating a shooting that took place about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15) at 215 I St. NW.

OSBI identified the dead victim as Kayla Billings, 11. Her mother Melissa Wallace, 38, was injured, as was Wallace’s boyfriend, 38-year-old James Miller. The shooter was identified as David Billings, 39.

According to the Miami Police, officers arrived and found Melissa Wallace shot. She had fled from her boyfriend’s home in an attempt to get help. Meanwhile, Miller called 911 and told dispatchers that Billings “was in the house shooting people.”

Miami Police entered the house, where they found David Billings dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found Kayla Billings, David Billings’ daughter, shot dead and Miller shot and injured.

David Billings was the ex-husband of Melissa Wallace and had been having ongoing domestic disputes with her, Miami Police said.

Miller and Wallace were life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital, were they were both reported as stable.

Miami Police said they reached out to the Miami Public Schools, where Kayla was a student, and offered assistance in dealing with her death.