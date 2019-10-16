Plans Announced For Walton Family Foundation-Supported Osage Park In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Plans for a new adventure-based outdoor destination in Bentonville was announced Wednesday (Oct. 16).

The Walton Family Foundation supported Osage Park will offer opportunities to fish, explore wetlands and enjoy local music.

The park has been designed to help meet the demand for recreational green spaces in south Bentonville, where 58% of residents currently live according to city officials.

“Osage Park will deliver a unique outdoor experience for visitors by creating a gathering place near Thaden Field and Lake Bentonville Park,” said Steuart Walton. “Our community’s environment also stands to benefit as the park will preserve additional green space and improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed.”

Osage Park will be located on 55 acres on I Street.

Aviation, art and preservation are the themes the park’s design is based on.

The park will connect to Lake Bentonville Park, which is currently under renovation. The lake will be expanded by more than 6 acres for kayaking, canoeing and paddleboarding. Several piers for fishing will also be included.

Osage Park will have several amenities, including a multipurpose lawn, and aviation-themed play active zone, pickleball courts, multi-use trails and floating boardwalks that offer a first-hand look at the site’s 12-acre wetland system. The park will also have an open pavilion, and an intimate music venue.

“The renovation of Lake Bentonville, when paired with the seamless connection to the new Osage Park, will prove more than the traditional park opening,” said David Wright, City of Bentonville director of parks and recreation said in a press statement. “These next-generation parks will provide our citizens public spaces that will have an immediate impact on our community. From preserving wetlands to providing areas for social and passive recreation, Osage Park and Lake Bentonville will offer something everyone can enjoy.”

The development of Osage Park and improvements to Lake Bentonville Park is an effort by the Walton Family Foundation to improve the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas.

Select areas of Osage Park are scheduled to open to the public in the summer of 2020.