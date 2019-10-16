Student Dismissed From Oklahoma Christian University After Guns Found In On-Campus Residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A student was dismissed from a metro college after campus police found two guns in the student’s on-campus residence.

According to officials at Oklahoma Christian University, on Tuesday, campus police were alerted of a student on campus who had a handgun and semi-automatic weapon in their on-campus residence.

The student was dismissed from OC, is no longer in housing and will not be allowed on campus, the university says.

Officials say the student handbook states, “possession of…guns of any kind…are strictly prohibited on campus.”

“The safety of our students and campus community is our number one priority. At this time, staff have no reason to believe that the student was planning to use the weapons on-campus. We’re grateful to those who came forward with this information and grateful to staff and campus police who quickly took action,” the university said.

School officials say the university told students and employees about the incident on Wednesday.