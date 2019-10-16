Suspect Caught On Fort Smith ATM Camera Using Stolen Card

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera using a stolen card.

Fort Smith police say a woman lost her wallet in the Central Mall parking lot on Sept. 26.

The suspect was captured on an ATM camera using one of the stolen cards.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department’s Detective’s Bureau at 479-709-5116.

Tips can be submitted to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.