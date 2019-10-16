× Walmart Begins In-Home Delivery In Select Markets

(TB&P) — Walmart officially began delivering groceries to the inside of customers’ homes and refrigerators this week in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Fla., with the potential to serve more than one million customers.

While the potential is there, it’s too early to tell how well the service will be received. There are costs associated with it. Users must purchase a $49.95 smart locking device that allows delivery people access to the home. Walmart said the installation is free and the company is working with Level Home for the front door smart entry technology. Customers also have the choice for garage entry and Walmart is working with Nortek Security & Control for that option.

Walmart said in-home delivery is being offered as a membership for an introductory price of $19.95 per month with delivery order minimums of $30. Walmart said the first month is free, but the retail giant is confident consumers who use it will like it and will want to keep the service. Walmart said the service can be paused or canceled at any time.

“With InHome Delivery, we’re putting more well-deserved time in the hands of our customers,” noted Bart Stein, senior vice president, membership and InHome, in a blog post on Walmart’s corporate site.

Read more from our partners at Talk Business & Politics.