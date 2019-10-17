1 Dead, Another In Custody After Officer-Involved Shooting In Southern Arkansas

WARREN, Ark. — Authorities in southern Arkansas say one person is dead after a gunfight with an Arkansas State Police trooper.

State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Thursday (Oct. 17) that the shooting occurred during a traffic stop on a road in Bradley County near Warren, about 79 miles (127 kilometers) south of Little Rock.

Around 1:30 p.m. an Arkansas State Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and continued to drive out of town.

Almost 5 minutes later the driver attempted to flee from the trooper and crashed the vehicle.

One person, later identified as Christopher Dequan Crosby, 34, of Warren, in the vehicle pointed a gun at the trooper, fired and hit the state police car.

The trooper then returned fire, hitting and killing Crosby.

A second person, whose identity has not been released, in the vehicle fled on foot but was quickly apprehended without incident.

Crosby’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for examination.

The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave and his identity will be released after the trooper has met with his family and provided a statement to CID agents.

The state police investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer will be turned over to the Bradley County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

Sadler says more details will be released when investigators have documented their initial findings.