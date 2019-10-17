Another Refreshing Fall Day

Posted 6:06 am, October 17, 2019, by

Thursday’s weather is almost identical to yesterday’s weather. It’ll be a cool start to the day, but with warming temperatures and sunshine it’ll be a pleasant afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

THURSDAY FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas: A chilly start to the day, but we warm up to the 60s for the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with a light breeze.

River Valley: It's a cool start to the morning, but temperatures climb to near 70 for the afternoon. There will also be abundant sunshine.

A few passing clouds, but overall there will be plenty of sunshine today.

Rain comes into the forecast for the first part of the day on Saturday. There's a chance of severe weather Sunday into Monday, too.

-Sabrina

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.