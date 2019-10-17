Another Refreshing Fall Day

Thursday’s weather is almost identical to yesterday’s weather. It’ll be a cool start to the day, but with warming temperatures and sunshine it’ll be a pleasant afternoon.

VIDEO FORECAST

THURSDAY FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas: A chilly start to the day, but we warm up to the 60s for the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with a light breeze.

River Valley: It's a cool start to the morning, but temperatures climb to near 70 for the afternoon. There will also be abundant sunshine.

A few passing clouds, but overall there will be plenty of sunshine today.

Rain comes into the forecast for the first part of the day on Saturday. There's a chance of severe weather Sunday into Monday, too.

-Sabrina