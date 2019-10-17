Arkansas-Based Tacos 4 Life Opening First Oklahoma Store Next Week

Posted 12:05 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, October 17, 2019

TULSA (KFOR) — An Arkansas-based restaurant is about to open its doors in Oklahoma for the first time.

Tacos 4 Life announced on Facebook that its newest store, located at 10732 Memorial Drive in Tulsa, will open Oct. 25. It’s the first store in Oklahoma for the Conway, Ark.-based franchise, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR.

The restaurant has a “Meal 4 Meal” mission in which it donates $0.22 for for every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, salad purchased. The money goes to Feed My Starving Children, a nonprofit working to end childhood starvation worldwide. All of the meals are hand-packed at the restaurant’s annual MobilePack events and shipped to more than 70 countries, where they’re received by children in need.

The chain has donated more than 2.2 million meals since its opening in June 2014, according to its website.

